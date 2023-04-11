On Air: Panel Discussions
Woman charged after flight diverted to Kansas City

The Associated Press
April 11, 2023 11:42 am
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman has been charged in federal court after prosecutors said she caused a disturbance that forced a flight to be diverted to Kansas City International Airport.

Chloe Dasliva, 32, whose hometown was not available, was charged with one count of interfering with a flight attendant, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

DaSilva was on board an Alaska Airlines Flight that took off from San Francisco International Airport early Friday bound for Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

According to court documents filed Friday, several passengers said Dasilva became abusive toward a flight attendant, including threatening to kill him. She eventually was restrained with zip ties.

The pilot told investigators he decided to divert the flight to Kansas City out of concern for the safety of the passengers.

On Monday, prosecutors asked a federal judge to continue to detain DaSilva pending a detention hearing, which has not been scheduled. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney.

