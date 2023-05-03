On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
3 wounded in shooting in Texas strip club parking lot, gunman killed

The Associated Press
May 28, 2023 6:09 pm
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A man wounded three people when he opened fire in the parking lot of a Texas strip club early Sunday before being fatally shot by the club’s armed security, authorities said.

The man opened fire in the direction of people in the parking lot after being asked to leave following a fight inside Temptations Cabaret, located just west of Fort Worth, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said.

The three people who were shot by the suspect were hospitalized and were expected to survive, authorities said. The suspect died at a hospital.

Earlier this month, two people were wounded after being stabbed at the club.

Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez said he has requested that county officials “take all necessary and legal steps” to close the club.

A message could not be left at the phone number listed for the club.

