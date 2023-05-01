On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee won’t seek 4th term

The Associated Press
May 1, 2023 12:29 pm
Washington Gov. Jay Inlsee will not seek a fourth term in office.

The 72-year-old Democrat made the announcement Monday. Inslee was first elected in 2012 and became only the second governer elected to three consecutive terms.

He made a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 on an environmental platform but gained little traction.

In a statement he touted what he described as accomplishments on climate policy, gun violence prevention and family leave benefits.

