Employee found in freezer of Louisiana fast food outlet; police calling it ‘suspicious’

The Associated Press
May 12, 2023 3:02 pm
NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana are investigating the death of a fast-food restaurant employee whose body was found in the restaurant’s freezer.

Police in New Iberia told local news outlets the body was found around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at an Arby’s restaurant.

A police sergeant said the death was considered “suspicious.” But authorities provided no details. The identity, gender and age of the dead person had not been released as of midday Friday. There was no information released on a possible cause of death or whether there were any injuries to the body.

KLFY-TV reported Friday that police said the person found was a manager of the restaurant.

