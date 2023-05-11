Federal lawsuit filed over fatal 2022 police shooting of Kansas City-area suspect

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The family of a man killed by police officers in the Kansas City suburb of Independence, Missouri, filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit Thursday, accusing the officers of shooting the man without justification.

The lawsuit on behalf of Tyrea Pryor’s relatives names two officers and the city of Independence. It seeks at least $25 million in damages.

“Tyrea was shot approximately 15 times while he was unarmed, defenseless and trapped in a wrecked vehicle,” it states.

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker announced in March that the officers would not be charged, citing the “reasonable belief” that they faced a threat.

Phone and email messages left Thursday with a spokeswoman for the city of Independence were not immediately returned.

Top Stories