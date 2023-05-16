On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Former Missouri police officer accused of handcuffing man, allowing officer’s brother to beat him

The Associated Press
May 16, 2023 11:01 am
< a min read
      

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A former suburban St. Louis police officer is accused of handcuffing a man so the officer’s brother could beat him.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Monday charged James Sims with first-degree kidnapping, felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor assault.

Sims previously worked for the North County Police Cooperative, which handles policing services for several towns in north St. Louis County. The agency said in a probable cause statement that in November, Sims...

READ MORE

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A former suburban St. Louis police officer is accused of handcuffing a man so the officer’s brother could beat him.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Monday charged James Sims with first-degree kidnapping, felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor assault.

Sims previously worked for the North County Police Cooperative, which handles policing services for several towns in north St. Louis County. The agency said in a probable cause statement that in November, Sims was on duty when he received a call from his brother, Robert, seeking help because the brother was involved in a fight.

James Sims went to a home, handcuffed a man and allowed his brother to beat the man, police said. The man suffered several facial injuries.

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

The probable cause statement said that last month, James Sims was on duty when he confronted the same man at a convenience store and assaulted him.

James Sims was not yet in custody. Bond was set at $250,000.

Robert Sims was charged with one count of third-degree assault.

The brothers do not yet have attorneys, according to Missouri’s online court records.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|22 Alteryx Inspire 2023
5|22 Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo
5|22 Gartner Application Innovation &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories