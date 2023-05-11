On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Man indicted on 98 charges including hate crimes for shooting at Taiwanese church in California

The Associated Press
May 11, 2023 5:05 pm
1 min read
      

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A man who killed one person and wounded five others when he opened fire at a Southern California church luncheon last year has been charged with dozens of federal hate crimes in connection with the attack, which investigators said was motivated by political hatred of Taiwan.

The indictment announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice charges David Chou, of Las Vegas, with 98 counts including weapons and explosives...

READ MORE

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A man who killed one person and wounded five others when he opened fire at a Southern California church luncheon last year has been charged with dozens of federal hate crimes in connection with the attack, which investigators said was motivated by political hatred of Taiwan.

The indictment announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice charges David Chou, of Las Vegas, with 98 counts including weapons and explosives charges and forcefully obstructing the free exercise of religion.

It wasn’t immediately known if Chou, 69, had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He is currently in custody pending state criminal charges.

Authorities said Chou chained and nailed shut exit doors to the room May 15, 2022, before launching the attack on a gathering of older parishioners from the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods.

        Insight by Censys: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Jason Miller and Elena Peterson will explore cybersecurity research and IT modernization initiatives at PNNL. Moderator Justin Doubleday and guest, Matt Lembright from Censys will provide an industry perspective.

Chou was armed with two handguns and bags holding ammunition and four Molotov cocktail-style devices and was motivated by hatred of Taiwan, where he grew up, investigators said.

The son of one of the parishioners rushed Chou and was killed. The congregation’s visiting former pastor said he then threw a chair at Chou and several congregants held him down and tied him up.

Chou was charged last year by Orange County prosecutors with murder, attempted murder and other counts.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|17 MAS Sales Reporting Portal Training
5|17 FAST23 Virtual Conference: Building a...
5|17 How to Reduce Cyber Risk With Modern...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories