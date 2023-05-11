On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Man who choked NYC subway passenger to death will face manslaughter charge, prosecutors say

JAKE OFFENHARTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK
May 11, 2023 5:12 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors said Thursday that they will bring criminal charges against a man who used a deadly chokehold on an unruly passenger aboard a New York City subway train, an incident that stirred outrage and debates about the response to mental illness in the nation’s largest transit system.

Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran, will be arrested and face a charge of second degree manslaughter, which could carry a jail term of up to 15 years.

“We cannot provide any additional information until he has been arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, which we expect to take place tomorrow,” the Manhattan district attorney’s office said in a statement.

