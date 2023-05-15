On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Man with baseball bat attacks Virginia congressman’s staffers; suspect in custody

The Associated Press
May 15, 2023 2:29 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly says a man with a baseball bat walked into his office in Fairfax, Virginia, asked for him — and then assaulted two members of his staff.

Fairfax City Police in northern Virginia said in a tweet that a suspect is in custody and the victims are being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Connolly said the man entered his...

READ MORE

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly says a man with a baseball bat walked into his office in Fairfax, Virginia, asked for him — and then assaulted two members of his staff.

Fairfax City Police in northern Virginia said in a tweet that a suspect is in custody and the victims are being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Connolly said the man entered his district office Monday morning and asked for him before “committing an act of violence” against two staff members.

“The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating,” the Democrat said.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: The government is grappling with the mechanics of addressing whether their software supply chain is secure. Download our new ebook to get a snapshot from leaders at CISA, the IT Industry Council and DoD’s National Counterintelligence and Security Center into current efforts.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|21 GEOINT 2023 Symposium
5|21 Annual Scientific Meeting of the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories