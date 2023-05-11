Oklahoma police rush to respond to cries for help … from a goat

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
ENID, Okla. (AP) — Sometimes a wrong call can really get your goat.

Police in Enid, Oklahoma at first walked slowly and cautiously through the grassy, wooded area of a farm seeking the source of faint cries in the distance.

“That’s a person,” one of the officers said to the other on a video that has been widely shared from a Facebook post by the police department in the city about 70 miles (113 kilometers)...

“That’s a person,” one of the officers said to the other on a video that has been widely shared from a Facebook post by the police department in the city about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. The distressing noise that sounded like human cries for help escalated as officers David Sneed and Neal Storey began running to help who they thought was perhaps a person trapped under farm equipment.

Instead, it was a goat.

“That’s a goat? … from a long distance it sounds it sounds like help,” Sneed asked through laughter.

“The farmer said he had two male goats in the barn, and he took one out and he wasn’t happy,” according to police spokesperson Cass Rains.

Now the town and the police department are enjoying the tale of the rescue that wasn’t.

All in all, as the department wrote: “You really can’t say it was that baaad of a call.”

