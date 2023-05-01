On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Police: Alabama man fatally shot after firing at officers

The Associated Press
May 1, 2023 5:09 pm
CORDOVA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer shot and killed a man early Monday morning after officers were fired upon while trying to execute a search warrant, state investigators said in a news release.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the shooting happened shortly after 6 a.m. in Cordova in Walker County and involved officers with the Gardendale Police Department.

“Officers were attempting to execute a search warrant when they encountered a...

The state agency said it had no additional information to provide about the shooting.

Investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are reviewing the shooting at the request of the Gardendale Police Department. The results will be turned over to the Walker County district attorney.

Top Stories