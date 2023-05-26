On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Police in Florida say they fatally shot armed woman who ‘ambushed’ them in park

The Associated Press
May 26, 2023 7:05 am
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Police in a Florida park fatally shot an armed woman who “ambushed” them as they were searching for a drug investigation suspect, officials said.

The shooting happened at Tom Brown Park in Tallahassee about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Police responded to the park after receiving a report that the person they were looking for, a man, was seen there, according to a department news release Friday.

Officers and a deputy with the...

Officers and a deputy with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office were in the park when the woman “ambushed law enforcement and opened fire on them,” the department said. The officers and deputy returned fire and she was struck. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

No police officers were injured and there is no threat to public safety, the news release said.

A police department spokesperson said the drug investigation suspect was taken into custody at the park, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. It wasn’t immediately clear if there was a connection between the man and the woman.

