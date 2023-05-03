On Air:
Police: Multiple injured in Midtown Atlanta shooting

The Associated Press
May 3, 2023 1:13 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood and that multiple people had been injured.

The Atlanta Police Department said on Twitter that the active shooter was inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets. No suspect was in custody.

Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.

