On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Report: Rescue completed after partial collapse of bridge over New Mexico river

The Associated Press
May 14, 2023 3:51 am
< a min read
      

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — First responders completed a search for victims after a bridge over a New Mexico river partially collapsed Saturday night.

Los Lunas Fire Chief John Gabaldon said two people were rescued after the Los Lunas River Bridge collapsed, KOAT-TV reported.

Emergency crews initially searched for additional victims, but Gabaldon confirmed later in the night there were no other people trapped or believed to be missing.

Traffic was closed in both...

READ MORE

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — First responders completed a search for victims after a bridge over a New Mexico river partially collapsed Saturday night.

Los Lunas Fire Chief John Gabaldon said two people were rescued after the Los Lunas River Bridge collapsed, KOAT-TV reported.

Emergency crews initially searched for additional victims, but Gabaldon confirmed later in the night there were no other people trapped or believed to be missing.

Traffic was closed in both directions for the bridge in the community about 24 miles (38.6 kilometers) south of Albuquerque.

        Insight by LaunchDarkly: Learn how the Coast Guard, NSF and USAID are not only improving their enterprise environments but doing so in ways that best support their workforces in delivering services while also keeping federal data secure.

Emergency crews were attempting to determine whether a sinkhole under a sidewalk caused the collapse, KOAT reported.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|20 Armed Forces Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories