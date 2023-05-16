Rescues underway in major fire in downtown Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters rescued people and at least one dog from a dramatic, three-alarm apartment fire in downtown Portland on Tuesday before they were ordered to fall back. Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted that firefighters had been ordered to fall back because of the fire’s growth. It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any casualties. The fire in the city’s core also posed dangers for drivers. City transportation officials said Interstate 405 and... READ MORE

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters rescued people and at least one dog from a dramatic, three-alarm apartment fire in downtown Portland on Tuesday before they were ordered to fall back.

Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted that firefighters had been ordered to fall back because of the fire’s growth. It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any casualties.

The fire in the city’s core also posed dangers for drivers. City transportation officials said Interstate 405 and surface streets were closed in the immediate area because of low visibility from heavy smoke.

Photos and video posted by the department showed black smoke pouring out of the four-story, older building and firefighters helping residents and even a dog down ladders to safety.

The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately known.

