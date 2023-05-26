On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

South Carolina school bus crash sends 18 people including several students to hospital

The Associated Press
May 26, 2023 12:11 am
< a min read
      

GILBERT, S.C. (AP) — A school bus collided with a tanker truck Thursday in South Carolina, sending at least 18 people, mostly children, to the hospital, authorities said.

The bus was carrying 36 passengers when it collided with the tanker at about 4 p.m. at an intersection near Gilbert in Lexington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At least 17 children and one adult were taken to Lexington Medical Center for treatment, the...

READ MORE

GILBERT, S.C. (AP) — A school bus collided with a tanker truck Thursday in South Carolina, sending at least 18 people, mostly children, to the hospital, authorities said.

The bus was carrying 36 passengers when it collided with the tanker at about 4 p.m. at an intersection near Gilbert in Lexington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At least 17 children and one adult were taken to Lexington Medical Center for treatment, the hospital told WIS-TV.

There was no immediate information on their conditions or the cause of the crash.

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

The bus passengers were from Gilbert Middle School and Gilbert High schools.

Gilbert is about 30 miles (49 km) southwest of South Carolina’s capital of Columbia.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|1 Maryland Digital Government Summit
6|1 2023 Government Customer Experience...
6|1 Data Sovereignty and Secure...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories