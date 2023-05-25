On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
3 people killed when house explodes in South Dakota

The Associated Press
May 25, 2023 2:53 pm
FORT PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house explosion that killed a young girl and her grandparents and left two young children hospitalized with burns.

The house about 11 miles southwest of Fort Pierre exploded around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, Stanley County Sheriff Brad Rathbun said.

The sheriff said 6-month-old Harper Hupp and her grandmother, LaDonna Hupp, 61, died at the scene. William Hupp, 66, died at a hospital.

A Caring Bridge site set up for the family says a 5-year-old boy suffered burns over 10% of his body and a 3-year-old was burned over 25% of his body.

The children’s parents were at work when the explosion occurred, Rathbun said. The home was completely destroyed.

Rathbun said neighbors in the rural area heard the blast and alerted authorities.

The South Dakota State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the explosion. Rathbun said foul play is not suspected.

