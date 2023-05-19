Utah police: Man admits killing multiple people found in home, surrenders

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
LAYTON, Utah. (AP) — Police in Utah have arrested a man they say admitted killing multiple people whose bodies were found in a suburban home.

The 34-year-old man called police to report the crimes Friday morning and surrendered without incident at the home in Layton, police Lt. Travis Lyman said.

Lyman didn’t specify how many people were killed.

Police weren’t sure yet who the victims were or what relationship they may have had to the suspect, Lyman said.

Police weren’t releasing the suspect’s identity.

Layton is a city of about 82,000 people 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

