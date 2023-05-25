Victims’ families settle wrongful death suit against quadruple killer, his parents

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The families of four young men killed and buried on a Pennsylvania farm have settled their wrongful-death lawsuits against the man who confessed in the killings and his parents Cosmo DiNardo, who was 20 at the time, admitted luring four young men ages 19 to 22 to the family’s farm in July 2017, saying he would sell them marijuana. He then killed them and buried them on the farm. He’s serving four... READ MORE

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The families of four young men killed and buried on a Pennsylvania farm have settled their wrongful-death lawsuits against the man who confessed in the killings and his parents

Cosmo DiNardo, who was 20 at the time, admitted luring four young men ages 19 to 22 to the family’s farm in July 2017, saying he would sell them marijuana. He then killed them and buried them on the farm. He’s serving four consecutive life sentences.

The lawsuits alleged DiNardo’s parents, Sandra and Antonio DiNardo, should have stopped him from having access to guns since he was barred from possessing firearms due to an involuntary commitment to a mental health facility.

Citing court records, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Thursday that the agreements were reached earlier this month.

Jeffrey Ogren, the DiNardo family’s attorney, declined comment Thursday, noting the settlements are confidential.

