Videos show officers rushing gunman in New Mexico rampage that killed 3 women

The Associated Press
May 18, 2023 4:46 pm
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Video recordings released by police Thursday of this week’s deadly rampage in New Mexico show someone saying “kill me” on a home’s doorbell camera and officers rushing toward the 18-year-old gunman before fatally shooting him outside a church.

Police have been probing for motivations behind the deadly attack by Beau Wilson on Monday, the day before he was due to graduate from high school, amid some indications from relatives of prior mental health issues.

Slain by the shooter were longtime Farmington residents Gwendolyn Schofield, 97, her 73-year-old daughter, Melody Ivie, and 79-year-old Shirley Voita.

At least six other people were wounded, including two police officers who have been released from medical care as they recover.

