On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

5 die when a speeding driver runs a red light and slams into them in Minneapolis, police say

The Associated Press
June 17, 2023 3:26 pm
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Five people were killed when a driver ran a red light and slammed into their vehicle in Minneapolis after a state trooper spotted him speeding, authorities say.

The driver was on Interstate 35 when the trooper first encountered him around 10 p.m. Friday, Minneapolis police said in a statement. The driver exited the highway before the trooper could initiate a traffic stop and crashed into another vehicle with four women and...

READ MORE

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Five people were killed when a driver ran a red light and slammed into their vehicle in Minneapolis after a state trooper spotted him speeding, authorities say.

The driver was on Interstate 35 when the trooper first encountered him around 10 p.m. Friday, Minneapolis police said in a statement. The driver exited the highway before the trooper could initiate a traffic stop and crashed into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said. All five were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the motorist then ran from the crash scene. Officers searched the area before taking a suspect into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police haven’t released his name or the names of the victims. A homicide team is investigating.

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

___

This story has been corrected to show that a trooper, not police, first encountered the driver and that police are not classifying it as a pursuit.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|25 ISTE Live 23
6|25 Join Carahsoft at ISTELive 23
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories