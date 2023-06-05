On Air: Business of Government Hour
5 dead in house fire in rural North Carolina, investigation continues

The Associated Press
June 18, 2023 5:16 pm
BROADWAY, N.C. (AP) — Five people were killed in a house fire in a rural North Carolina town on Sunday, authorities said.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that the cause of the fire in the Broadway community was under investigation, and it could provide few details.

Three adults and two juveniles died in the fire, investigators with the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies blocked off the road leading to the house as...

Broadway is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Raleigh.

