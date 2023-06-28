On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Amtrak train derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California

June 28, 2023 3:13 pm
MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) — An Amtrak passenger train derailed Wednesday after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California, authorities said.

Three of the train’s seven cars went off the tracks following the collision in Moorpark, said Ventura County Fire Department Captain Brian McGrath.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, McGrath said.

Wreckage of an unrecognizable vehicle lay near the derailed train cars. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was inside the vehicle when it was struck.

Most of the passengers were able to exit the train on their own or with the help of first responders, who were called around 11:20 a.m., he said.

The derailed train cars remained upright on a section of track adjacent to an orchard and bare sections of land.

An ABC7 helicopter showed numerous people milling about in a field as firefighters worked the scene.

Crews were able to quickly douse a small fire, McGrath said.

Amtrak spokesperson Olivia Irvin said she was gathering information.

Moorpark is a city of about 35,000 people 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles,

Top Stories