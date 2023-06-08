On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Live updates | Canada Wildfires

The Associated Press
June 8, 2023 10:36 am
< a min read
      

Follow along for live updates on wildfires in Canada creating a haze in parts of the U.S. and Canada and into northern Europe:

___

What to know:

— Air pollution cloaks eastern U.S. for a second day. Here’s why there is so much smoke

READ MORE

Follow along for live updates on wildfires in Canada creating a haze in parts of the U.S. and Canada and into northern Europe:

___

What to know:

— Air pollution cloaks eastern U.S. for a second day. Here’s why there is so much smoke

        Insight by ExtraHop: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Kurt DelBene from the Department of Veterans Affairs will dive into zero trust and the future of training and automation at the VA. In addition, Tom Roeh from ExtraHop will provide an industry perspective.

— MLB, WNBA postpone games due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

AP PHOTOS: From NYC’s skyline to Washington DC’s monuments, wildfire haze envelopes familiar sites

— How to stay healthy as smoke spreads from Canada wildfires

___

SMOKE FROM CANADIAN WILDFIRES FORECAST TO REACH NORWAY

Norwegian officials said the smoke from wildfires in Canada that has enveloped parts of the U.S. and Canada in a thick haze is expected to pour into Norway on Thursday.

Atmosphere and climate scientists with the Norwegian Climate and Environmental Research Institute used a forecast model to predict how the smoke would travel through the atmosphere.

The smoke has moved over Greenland and Iceland since June 1st, and observations in southern Norway have recorded increasing concentrations of aerosolized particles, the independent research institution said.

        Read more: U.S. News

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|14 Overview of Reporting - Contract...
6|14 Three Ways to Enhance Investigative...
6|14 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories