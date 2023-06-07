On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Man who shot at officer in patrol car dies after police shootout in Denver

The Associated Press
June 7, 2023 12:04 pm
< a min read
      

DENVER (AP) — A man who shot at a Denver police officer sitting in a patrol vehicle Wednesday died after an exchange of gunfire, police said.

The officer was shot three times in the torso but all the rounds were stopped by his bulletproof vest, Denver police chief Ron Thomas said. The officer was in “significant discomfort” but in stable condition at a hospital, he said.

The shooting happened outside a hotel near downtown Denver...

READ MORE

DENVER (AP) — A man who shot at a Denver police officer sitting in a patrol vehicle Wednesday died after an exchange of gunfire, police said.

The officer was shot three times in the torso but all the rounds were stopped by his bulletproof vest, Denver police chief Ron Thomas said. The officer was in “significant discomfort” but in stable condition at a hospital, he said.

The shooting happened outside a hotel near downtown Denver at around 4 a.m.

According to Thomas, the officer was sitting in a patrol vehicle near the hotel entrance when he saw a man walk inside the hotel and then out again. The man, whose name has not been released, then began shooting at the officer first from the passenger side of the patrol car and then the driver’s side.

        Insight by ExtraHop: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Kurt DelBene from the Department of Veterans Affairs will dive into zero trust and the future of training and automation at the VA. In addition, Tom Roeh from ExtraHop will provide an industry perspective.

The wounded officer was able to get out of the car, take cover and exchange shots with the suspect, Thomas said.

There was no confrontation or words spoken before the man began firing, he said.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|13 JBSA-Fort Sam Houston Tech Expo
6|13 Securing the Mission in the Cloud at...
6|13 Accelerating Your Public Sector Zero...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories