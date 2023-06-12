On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Mount Washington, known for extreme weather, records its snowiest June

The Associated Press
June 12, 2023 8:46 am
GORHAM, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire mountain known for its extreme weather conditions has recorded its snowiest June in 91 years of recordkeeping.

Snowfall on Saturday atop Mount Washington brought the total amount to 8.4 inches (21.3 centimeters) for the month of June, according to the Mount Washington Observatory.

But with a return to warmer weather, nearly all of it had melted by early Monday.

The observatory posted on Facebook that...

A quasi-stationary low sat over the region, delivering snow early every day of the month.

“With another low and cold air approaching in the days ahead, we could see that total grow further,” the observatory said in a statement.

The observatory is at the summit of the Northeast’s highest mountain, at 6,288 feet (1,916.5 meters).

