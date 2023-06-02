On Air: Security Clearance Insecurity
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Officials: 5,000-acre wildfire 50% contained; New Jersey’s Garden State Parkway still shut down

The Associated Press
June 2, 2023 9:25 am
< a min read
      

BASS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A long stretch of New Jersey’s Garden State Parkway remained shut down Friday as firefighters worked to contain a 5,000-acre forest fire spewing thick plumes of smoke.

The fire broke out Wednesday night in the Bass River State Forest, along the border of Burlington and Ocean counties in southern New Jersey. It was 50 percent contained and no longer threatening any structures or residential areas as of Friday morning, the...

READ MORE

BASS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A long stretch of New Jersey’s Garden State Parkway remained shut down Friday as firefighters worked to contain a 5,000-acre forest fire spewing thick plumes of smoke.

The fire broke out Wednesday night in the Bass River State Forest, along the border of Burlington and Ocean counties in southern New Jersey. It was 50 percent contained and no longer threatening any structures or residential areas as of Friday morning, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said, though roughly 40 people were evacuated Thursday from a camping area as a precaution, and that site remained shuttered Friday..

Authorities were still working to determine the cause of the wildfire. Another 158-acre blaze burned from Monday night into Tuesday in the White Oaks Wildlife Management Area in Monroe and Franklin townships in Gloucester County, causing no reported injuries or property damage.

        Insight by Verizon: Can agencies create CX that’s ‘simplistic, delightful and surprising’? Leaders from the Agriculture Department, Education Department, Homeland Security Department and IRS think so and share the work underway in their agencies to make it easy to navigate government services.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|8 Kansas City Cybersecurity Conference
6|8 Project Building 101
6|8 Hybrid Technology Briefing for the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories