Report of shooting near college campus in Virginia’s capital draws police response

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police responded to a report of a shooting near Virginia Commonwealth University on Tuesday, officials said, but it was not immediately clear whether anyone was hurt. VCU said in an online alert in the evening that officers were on the scene in the area of Monroe Park, near the campus and a large theater. A spokesperson for VCU police referred an inquiry to Richmond police. City police spokesperson Tracy... READ MORE

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police responded to a report of a shooting near Virginia Commonwealth University on Tuesday, officials said, but it was not immediately clear whether anyone was hurt.

VCU said in an online alert in the evening that officers were on the scene in the area of Monroe Park, near the campus and a large theater.

A spokesperson for VCU police referred an inquiry to Richmond police. City police spokesperson Tracy Walker said she was heading to the scene and had no firm details.

Matthew Stanley, a spokesman for Richmond Public Schools, said via email that he did not have full details about what transpired but was able to confirm that an incident took place in Monroe Park after a high school graduation.

Richmond Public Schools said on its website that a different graduation scheduled for later Tuesday had been canceled “out of an abundance of caution.”

State police sent an alert warning people to avoid the area.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.