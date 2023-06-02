On Air: FEDTalk
US judge sends Haitian businessman to imprisonment for life for Haiti’s President assassination

GISELA SALOMON
June 2, 2023 11:46 am
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami sentenced a Haitian-Chilean businessman Friday to life in prison for his role in helping a group of Colombian mercenaries obtain weapons to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.

Rodolphe Jaar, who has dual Haitian and Chilean citizenship, had pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States, and to providing material support resulting in death.

Federal judge José E. Martínez handed down the sentence, the maximum faced by Jaar, at a hearing in federal court in downtown Miami.

The businessman, who was an informant for the U.S. government and had been convicted of drug trafficking a decade ago, is one of 11 people arrested and charged in the United States for the murder of Moïse, and the only one to plead guilty. The other 10 are scheduled for a jury trial in July, though the date could be pushed back.

Moïse was killed on July 7, 2021, when a group of unknown individuals broke into his private home in Port-au-Prince. He was 53 years old.

