On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Washington man climbing Mount Rainier dies near summit

The Associated Press
June 2, 2023 7:59 pm
< a min read
      

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man who was trying to summit Mount Rainier this week collapsed and died near the top of the mountain in the national park, officials said.

National Park Service officials said Friday that Brian Harper, of Bremerton, collapsed about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near the top of the 14,441-foot (4,402-meter) mountain while on a guided climb led by Alpine Ascents International.

Guides could not detect a...

READ MORE

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man who was trying to summit Mount Rainier this week collapsed and died near the top of the mountain in the national park, officials said.

National Park Service officials said Friday that Brian Harper, of Bremerton, collapsed about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near the top of the 14,441-foot (4,402-meter) mountain while on a guided climb led by Alpine Ascents International.

Guides could not detect a pulse and CPR on the 41-year-old was unsuccessful, officials said.

Climbing guides with Alpine Ascents and Rainier Mountaineering worked with National Park Service climbing and aviation rangers to bring Harper’s body down from the summit.

        Insight by Verizon: Can agencies create CX that’s ‘simplistic, delightful and surprising’? Leaders from the Agriculture Department, Education Department, Homeland Security Department and IRS think so and share the work underway in their agencies to make it easy to navigate government services.

Weather conditions were “finally favorable” for a park helicopter to complete the mission around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, official said.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|8 Kansas City Cybersecurity Conference
6|8 Project Building 101
6|8 Hybrid Technology Briefing for the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories