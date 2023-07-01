On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
1 dead, 15 injured after SUV traveling wrong way collides with Chicago bus

The Associated Press
July 9, 2023 12:07 pm
A female passenger in the SUV, which caught fire after the crash, was pronounced dead at a hospital, while the SUV’s driver and another female passenger were taken to hospitals in critical condition, police said.

Chicago fire officials said the driver of the bus and 12 passengers were taken to area hospitals in good condition, WLS-TV reported. Seven other people refused treatment at the scene, fire officials said.

