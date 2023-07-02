On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

2 firefighters are seriously injured after being shot at a fire station in Alabama

The Associated Press
July 13, 2023 7:59 am
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two firefighters in Alabama were shot while on duty at a fire station in what investigators believe was a targeted attack, authorities said.

Investigators did not have an exact motive for Wednesday’s shooting, Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond told news outlets. At least one of them was shot multiple times. They were in serious condition at a hospital.

“Our firefighters are there to protect and aid and rescue our citizens and...

READ MORE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two firefighters in Alabama were shot while on duty at a fire station in what investigators believe was a targeted attack, authorities said.

Investigators did not have an exact motive for Wednesday’s shooting, Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond told news outlets. At least one of them was shot multiple times. They were in serious condition at a hospital.

“Our firefighters are there to protect and aid and rescue our citizens and to see them critically injured is troubling, disheartening,” Thurmond said.

The shooter entered the station through an open bay door, Thurmond said. At least one other firefighter was in the station during the attack and was not hurt.

        Insight by Workday: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Gary Washington, of the USDA will dive into IT modernization, goals and insights at the USDA. In addition, Wayne Bobby, of Workday Federal will provide an industry perspective.

The shooting happened just after the two firefighters who were wounded started their shifts.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|19 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
7|19 2023 SANS CTI Survey: Keeping Up with A...
7|19 Women as Leaders
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories