On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

A man died after a St. Louis police officer shocked him with a Taser

The Associated Press
July 14, 2023 3:39 pm
< a min read
      

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who was shocked at least twice with a Taser by a St. Louis police officer died within hours, police said Friday.

The man died after police were called Thursday night to a report that he was was being violent toward emergency medical workers. Police said arriving officers found the man naked and disoriented behind a home.

When officers ordered the man to come toward them, he tripped and fell...

READ MORE

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who was shocked at least twice with a Taser by a St. Louis police officer died within hours, police said Friday.

The man died after police were called Thursday night to a report that he was was being violent toward emergency medical workers. Police said arriving officers found the man naked and disoriented behind a home.

When officers ordered the man to come toward them, he tripped and fell into a fence, police said. Two of the five officers who were there picked him up and tried to handcuff him, but he slipped away and fell again, according to police.

Police said an officer then used a Taser to subdue the man. Other officers tried to handcuff him, but he continued to struggle, police said.

        Insight by Absolute Software: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Benjamin Koshy of the Indian Health Service will explore cybersecurity initiatives and modernization at IHS. In addition, Torsten George of Absolute Software will provide an industry perspective.

The same officer then applied what’s known as a “drive stun,” which involves placing the Taser directly on the skin, police said.

The man became unresponsive. He died early Friday at a hospital. His name has not been released.

The department’s Force Investigation Unit is investigating.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|20 USAG Wiesbaden/Clay Kaserne Technology...
7|20 MAS Office Hours
7|20 Corporate Gray Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories