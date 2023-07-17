On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Authorities in Oregon say the deaths of four women over three months are linked

ANDREW SELSKY
July 17, 2023 2:52 pm
< a min read
      

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The deaths of four women whose bodies were found over the course of three months in or near Portland, Oregon, are linked, and at least one person of interest has been identified, authorities said Monday.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office in Portland, Oregon, says no charges have been filed against anyone but that the community is not currently in any danger. Local media reported that a man is in custody.

...

READ MORE

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The deaths of four women whose bodies were found over the course of three months in or near Portland, Oregon, are linked, and at least one person of interest has been identified, authorities said Monday.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office in Portland, Oregon, says no charges have been filed against anyone but that the community is not currently in any danger. Local media reported that a man is in custody.

The women’s bodies were found in Portland and in nearby cities of Gresham and Milwaukie starting in February, with the last one found in May. Authorities said the state medical examiner has not determined the cause or manner of death for any of the women.

Authorities did not use the word “serial killer” in announcing the connection between the deaths.

        Insight by Workday: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Gary Washington, of the USDA will dive into IT modernization, goals and insights at the USDA. In addition, Wayne Bobby, of Workday Federal will provide an industry perspective.

“Investigators and prosecutors from multiple law enforcement agencies have been working collaboratively … and they have determined that there are links between four cases: Kristin Smith, Charity Perry, Bridget Webster, and Ashley Real,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|23 World Congress 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories