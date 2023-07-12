On Air: Fed Life
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Did US deviate from usual sanctions after China balloon incursion? GOP chairman subpoenas documents

The Associated Press
July 12, 2023 12:16 pm
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Foreign Affairs chairman said Wednesday he subpoenaed the State Department for classified documents that could indicate whether the U.S. deviated from its plans for sanctioning China after a Chinese surveillance balloon traversed sensitive military sites across North America

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said he has subpoenaed the department’s “competitive actions” calendars, a classified list of actions the Biden administration had laid out to counter China aggression, including sanctions and export...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Foreign Affairs chairman said Wednesday he subpoenaed the State Department for classified documents that could indicate whether the U.S. deviated from its plans for sanctioning China after a Chinese surveillance balloon traversed sensitive military sites across North America

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said he has subpoenaed the department’s “competitive actions” calendars, a classified list of actions the Biden administration had laid out to counter China aggression, including sanctions and export controls on Chinese companies like tech giant Huawei.

McCaul had asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to voluntarily deliver the documents in May and accused the State Department of declining to use sanctions over the balloon in favor of continuing engagement with the Chinese government. He said the department hadn’t complied.

“Given the State Department’s continued refusal to comply with my committee’s urgent request for crucial information related to China, I am left with no choice but to issue a subpoena,” McCaul said in a statement.

        Insight by Absolute Software: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Benjamin Koshy of the Indian Health Service will explore cybersecurity initiatives and modernization at IHS. In addition, Torsten George of Absolute Software will provide an industry perspective.

McCaul has launched a series of probes into the State Department, including for classified diplomatic cables on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and allegations that the Biden administration’s special envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, may have mishandled classified information.

In February, the U.S. military shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it crossed over sensitive military sites. The Biden administration, citing imagery from American U-2 spy plains, said the balloon was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals as part of a huge, military-linked aerial surveillance program that targeted more than 40 countries.

China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|18 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
7|18 ChannelPro Cybersecurity Online Summit:...
7|18 Multi-Domain Operations in an Extended...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories