On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison

The Associated Press
July 11, 2023 3:54 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten walked out of a California prison Tuesday after serving 53 years of a life sentence for her participation in two infamous murders.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Van Houten “was released to parole supervision.”

Her release comes days after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he would not fight a state appeals court ruling that Van Houten should be granted parole.

Van Houten, now...

READ MORE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten walked out of a California prison Tuesday after serving 53 years of a life sentence for her participation in two infamous murders.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Van Houten “was released to parole supervision.”

Her release comes days after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he would not fight a state appeals court ruling that Van Houten should be granted parole.

Van Houten, now in her 70s, received a life sentence for helping Manson’s followers carry out the 1969 killings of Leno LaBianca, a grocer in Los Angeles, and his wife, Rosemary.

        Insight by Verizon: No federal law enforcement organization works alone. Take a peek behind the scenes at NCIS, the U.S. Park Police and the U.S. Secret Service and hear from people inside these organizations about what’s driving technology modernization efforts.

She was released from prison in the early morning hours and driven to transitional housing, her attorney Nancy Tetreault said.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|17 Spangdahlem AB Tech Expo
7|17 .conf23
7|17 Homeland Security: Cybersecurity &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories