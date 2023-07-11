On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Man charged with murder in fatal drive-by shooting of 9-year-old suburban Chicago boy

The Associated Press
July 11, 2023 5:09 pm
FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (AP) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 9-year-old boy attending his grandmother’s birthday party in suburban Chicago, police said Tuesday.

Javier Murillo, 37, of Melrose Park, was charged in the shooting of Ulysses Campos, Franklin Park police said in a news release.

The boy was playing in an alley at the time of the shooting around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. Four to six shots were fired from a moving vehicle, Franklin Park police director Michael Witz said in a statement Sunday night. The boy was struck in the chest and died after being taken to a hospital, police said.

It wasn’t clear whether Murillo has an attorney who might comment on the allegation against him.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
