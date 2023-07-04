On Air: Off The Shelf with Roger Waldron
Man steals forklift from a Maryland store and rams a car, killing a woman, authorities say.

The Associated Press
July 4, 2023 10:30 am
WALDORF, Md. (AP) — A man stole a forklift from a Maryland home improvement store and killed a woman in the parking lot after ramming the car in which she was sleeping, authorities said.

Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, has been charged with murder, assault, theft and other alleged offenses, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Brown broke into a Lowe’s store in Waldorf after midnight on Sunday and stole a forklift, the sheriff’s office said. Brown then rammed through the rear gates of the store and hit a parked car, the sheriff’s office said.

A woman who was sleeping in the car tried to run away. Brown followed her, ran her over, stole her car and fled, the sheriff’s office said.

Gloristine Pinkney, 73, was found dead under the forklift, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the two people did not know each other and it was not immediately known why Brown hit Pinkney’s car and ran her over. They are both from Waldorf, the sheriff’s office said.

Brown was arrested later Sunday after detectives found Pinkney’s car near Brown’s house. Brown was being held in jail without bond. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer Tuesday.

Waldorf is located about 56 miles (90 kilometers) south of Baltimore.

Top Stories