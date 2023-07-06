On Air: What's Working in Washington
Memphis prosecutors seek death penalty against man charged with kidnapping and killing teacher

ADRIAN SAINZ
July 6, 2023 10:40 am
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against a man charged with kidnapping a Memphis, Tennessee, school teacher during an early-morning run and killing her.

Cleotha Abston is charged with snatching Eliza Fletcher from a street near the University of Memphis on Sept. 2 and putting her in an SUV. Her body was found days later near an abandoned house. He has pleaded not guilty.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has filed notice with the court that prosecutors will seek the death penalty, Judge Lee Coffee said.

No trial date has been set.

Top Stories