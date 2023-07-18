Missouri man charged in Indiana trooper’s traffic death seeks change of venue

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — An 18-year-old Missouri man charged with murder in the traffic death of Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith requested a change of venue Tuesday for his upcoming trial, online court records show. The request Tuesday seeks to move the trial of Eddie Jones of Sikeston, Missouri, to another county or to bring a jury in from another county, news outlets reported. Jones also is charged with auto theft and resisting law... READ MORE

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — An 18-year-old Missouri man charged with murder in the traffic death of Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith requested a change of venue Tuesday for his upcoming trial, online court records show.

The request Tuesday seeks to move the trial of Eddie Jones of Sikeston, Missouri, to another county or to bring a jury in from another county, news outlets reported.

Jones also is charged with auto theft and resisting law enforcement.

Jones is accused of driving a stolen vehicle and leading police on a chase that killed Smith on June 28 as he was trying to deploy stop sticks on Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of Interstate 70 in Plainfield, state police have said.

Smith, 33, of Franklin, died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital.

