Texas officials name suspect arrested and charged in arson that killed 5 in San Marcos in 2018

The Associated Press
July 6, 2023 12:06 pm
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Officials in San Marcos, Texas, have named the man charged with intentionally starting a fire five years ago which killed five people and displaced 200 others.

Jacobe De Leon O Shea Ferguson, of Austin, was arrested Wednesday, city officials announced in a news conference Thursday.

He’s accused of setting the July 20, 2018, blaze which damaged the Iconic Village and Vintage Pads apartments in San Marcos, a city of...

He’s accused of setting the July 20, 2018, blaze which damaged the Iconic Village and Vintage Pads apartments in San Marcos, a city of almost 70,000 people southwest of Austin.

Days after the fire, four bodies were found in a single apartment building, the city fire marshal said. Built in 1970s, it did not have a sprinkler system.

Ferguson is being held at the Hays County Jail on one count of arson causing bodily injury or death, a first degree felony which is punishable with up to life in prison.

