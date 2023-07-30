On Air: Federal News Network
Three killed when small plane hits hangar, catches fire at Southern California airport

The Associated Press
July 30, 2023 3:52 pm
UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — A pilot and two passengers were killed Sunday when a single-engine plane crashed into a hangar and burst into flames at a Southern California airport, authorities said.

The Beechcraft P35 with three people on board crashed during departure around 6:30 a.m. at Cable Airport in Upland, the Federal Aviation Authority said.

San Bernardino County firefighters doused the fire and pronounced the three victims dead at the scene, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles, Upland Police said in a statement.

The hangar had moderate damage, and no one else was injured, police said.

The crash will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

