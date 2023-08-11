On Air: Federal News Network
11 taken to hospital as Delta jetliner hits turbulence near Atlanta airport

The Associated Press
August 29, 2023 11:41 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Eleven people on a Delta Air Lines flight were taken to the hospital on Tuesday after the plane hit turbulence while heading to Atlanta, officials said.

Flight 175 had left Milan, Italy, and was about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when the crew reported severe turbulence, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which said it will investigate.

The Airbus A350 landed safely at the airport shortly before 7 p.m.

Eleven passengers and crew members were taken to the hospital, Delta said. It didn’t provide details on their injuries or conditions.

The plane was carrying 151 passengers, 10 flight attendants and four pilots, Delta said.

“Delta Care Team members are mobilizing to connect with customers,” Delta said in a statement. “Our priority is taking care of our customers and crew who sustained injuries.”

The airline said Delta agents were providing food, lodging and re-booking for the uninjured customers.

