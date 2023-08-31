On Air: Federal News Network
Austin police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at business

The Associated Press
August 31, 2023 8:19 pm
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas said two people are dead and another person suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday near a large shopping area in Austin.

The Austin Police Department said the shooting occurred at a business and that there appeared to be no threat to the public. No one had been detained, police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Authorities did not immediately release further details. The shooting happened near a shopping area known as The Arboretum, where multiple police vehicles were at the scene on the city’s north side.

Two adults were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services. Another person was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, and two others were being evaluated for minor injuries, authorities said.

