On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Fire at a Texas prison forces inmates to evacuate, but no injuries are reported

The Associated Press
August 25, 2023 7:42 am
< a min read
      

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Fire broke out Friday morning at a state prison in Texas, forcing more than 300 inmates to evacuate but injuring no one, an official said.

About 320 inmates were moved from the prison in Huntsville, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Houston, according to Robert Hurst, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Huntsville firefighters and police were on the scene, Hurst said, and the cause of the...

READ MORE

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Fire broke out Friday morning at a state prison in Texas, forcing more than 300 inmates to evacuate but injuring no one, an official said.

About 320 inmates were moved from the prison in Huntsville, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Houston, according to Robert Hurst, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Huntsville firefighters and police were on the scene, Hurst said, and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The Huntsville prison houses about 1,700 inmates and is where condemned inmates are executed.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|31 Kansas Digital Government Summit
8|31 2023 SANS DevSecOps Survey
8|31 AI & ML Project Management Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories