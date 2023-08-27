On Air: Federal News Network
U.S. News

Man killed, several injured in overnight shooting in Louisville

The Associated Press
August 27, 2023 10:13 am
LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — A shooting near a Louisville restaurant and bar early Sunday left one man dead and five others injured by gunshots, according to police.

Police arrived at the scene in downtown Louisville around 3 a.m. and found a man dead, Louisville Police Maj. Shannon Lauder told media near the scene. Another man wounded by gunfire was transported to a hospital and was in critical condition Sunday morning.

Four other people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and another man was hurt in a fall, according to media reports. There have been no arrests in the shooting. Lauder urged anyone with information about the shooting to call police.

The shooting occurred near the Southern Restaurant & Lounge on Third Street in the city’s downtown area.

Police were continuing to investigate Sunday morning.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

      
