On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

New Jersey house explosion leaves 2 dead, 2 missing, 2 children injured

The Associated Press
August 4, 2023 10:00 am
< a min read
      

BUENA, N.J. (AP) — An explosion destroyed a New Jersey house, killing two people, seriously injuring two children and leaving two other people missing.

The cause of Thursday morning’s explosion in Buena, about 40 miles (70 kilometers) southeast of Philadelphia, is being investigated. It damaged several nearby homes, but no other injuries were reported.

Two men, ages 52 and 73, and four children — a 2-year-old boy and three girls ages 1, 3 and 16...

READ MORE

BUENA, N.J. (AP) — An explosion destroyed a New Jersey house, killing two people, seriously injuring two children and leaving two other people missing.

The cause of Thursday morning’s explosion in Buena, about 40 miles (70 kilometers) southeast of Philadelphia, is being investigated. It damaged several nearby homes, but no other injuries were reported.

Two men, ages 52 and 73, and four children — a 2-year-old boy and three girls ages 1, 3 and 16 — were likely in the home at the time.

Two bodies were found in the rubble, but authorities have not been able to determine their age or sex. The year-old infant and the 16-year-old girl were flown to a hospital in Philadelphia, where the infant was in critical condition and the teen was stable.

        Federal News Network's Workplace Reimagined: Are you ready for success in a hybrid world? Join us August 28 to hear federal and industry human capital and technology experts share advice, tactics and success stories about thriving in a hybrid world.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names or said whether they are related.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|10 Indianapolis Cybersecurity Conference
8|10 govDelivery Feature Focus
8|10 Idaho Digital Government Summit 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories