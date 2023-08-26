On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Shooting that followed fight on street in Pasadena, California, wounds 5

The Associated Press
August 26, 2023 12:59 am
< a min read
      

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Five people were wounded Friday night in a shooting on a street in Pasadena, California, that followed a fight, authorities said.

Pasadena Police Department Lt. Monica Cuellar said officers found the victims on the 100 block of east Orange Grove Boulevard around 7:30 p.m., KNBC-TV reported.

Four victims were transported to a hospital and the fifth went to a hospital without assistance, the station reported. The conditions of the wounded were...

READ MORE

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Five people were wounded Friday night in a shooting on a street in Pasadena, California, that followed a fight, authorities said.

Pasadena Police Department Lt. Monica Cuellar said officers found the victims on the 100 block of east Orange Grove Boulevard around 7:30 p.m., KNBC-TV reported.

Four victims were transported to a hospital and the fifth went to a hospital without assistance, the station reported. The conditions of the wounded were not immediately known.

The shooting followed a fight, Cuellar said. There were no immediate arrests or a description of any suspect.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

Pasadena police did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|1 DigiMarCon UK 2023 - Digital Marketing,...
9|1 2023 AI Solutions Forum
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories