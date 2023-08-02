On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Woman killed, toddler son among 3 others shot standing on sidewalk on Chicago’s South Side

The Associated Press
August 2, 2023 9:34 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — A 23-year-old woman was killed and three other people — including her 2-year-old son — also were shot Wednesday on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

The toddler was hospitalized in good condition after being shot in a foot, as were his 29-year-old father, who also was shot in a foot, and a 62-year-old man, who was shot in the back, Chicago Police Department Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott said in a news...

READ MORE

CHICAGO (AP) — A 23-year-old woman was killed and three other people — including her 2-year-old son — also were shot Wednesday on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

The toddler was hospitalized in good condition after being shot in a foot, as were his 29-year-old father, who also was shot in a foot, and a 62-year-old man, who was shot in the back, Chicago Police Department Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott said in a news conference near the scene in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The victims were standing on a sidewalk around 3 p.m. when assailants got out of a vehicle and opened fire before fleeing the scene, McDermott said.

The woman was shot multiple times and died later at a hospital, authorities said.

        Federal News Network's Workplace Reimagined: Are you ready for success in a hybrid world? Join us August 28 to hear federal and industry human capital and technology experts share advice, tactics and success stories about thriving in a hybrid world.

The woman and the 29-year-old man were the parents of the toddler, McDermott said.

No one was in custody.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|9 ChannelPro SMB Forum 2023: Newark
8|9 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
8|9 Emergency Management Series
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories