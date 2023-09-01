On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
1 killed, multiple people hurt as bus carrying children crashes on New York highway

The Associated Press
September 21, 2023 2:51 pm
WAWAYANDA, N.Y. (AP) — A bus crashed on a New York highway and went down an embankment Thursday, killing one person and hurting multiple other people, police said.

State police said the wreck happened on Interstate 84 in the town of Wawayanda, about 45 miles northwest of New York City.

Video taken from news helicopters showed the bus lying on its side in trees and shrubs several yards off the road.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus told WNBC-TV that there were around 45 people on the bus, mostly children. He said at at least 5 people were badly hurt. The crash happened around 1:20 p.m.

